Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 07:27 PM IST

BS-VI Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 to launch soon with a new look

Both bikes, even in their BS-IV avatars did pretty well in the Indian market and while the engine is being upgraded to meet the new emission norms, Yamaha has also decided to give the bike an aesthetic update.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the Bharat Stage-IV emissions norms behind us, all auto companies can now only sell BS-VI compliant vehicles. Manufacturers had already been developing and launching compliant vehicles. While most are already available in the market, some manufacturers have yet to introduce their updated automobiles. Yamaha, for example, has just updated their site with the FZ 25 and the FZS 25.

Both bikes, even in their BS-IV avatars, did pretty well in the Indian market and while the engine is being upgraded to meet new emission norms, Yamaha has also decided to give the bike an aesthetic update. It gets sharper tank extensions, an updated instrument cluster and a new headlamp design. The FZS also gets knuckle guards and a taller windscreen as standard.

Mechanically, the bike will continue to be powered by the 249cc single-cylinder engine. The motor is expected to produce the same 20.9 PS of power 20 Nm of torque as on the older bike. Transmission comes via a five-speed gearbox. Suspension too remains the same with a conventional telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock.

There is no mention of the price just yet, but expect to pay up to Rs 9,000 more considering the upgrade. The Yamaha FZ 25 nd FZS 25 go up against the likes of the Apache RTR 200, KTM 250 Duke and the Bajaj Dominar 250.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 07:27 pm

