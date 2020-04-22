App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT teased on company website

The BS-VI variant of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was showcased first at the 2020 Auto. From the teaser image, it doesn’t look very different from the V-Strom we have right now, and the paint scheme looks different when compared to the one showcased at the expo. It is still the same yellow but the decals are different.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki isn’t done with V-Strom 650 XT just yet. The company has just teased the BS-VI variant on its website. There is no date mentioned on the teaser image, but we could expect a launch when the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

The BS-VI variant of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was showcased first at the 2020 Auto Expo. From the teaser image, it doesn't look very different from the V-Strom we have right now, and the paint scheme looks different when compared to the one showcased at the expo. It is still the same yellow but the decals are different.

We aren’t expecting many changes to the XT in terms of aesthetics. The engine too, while it will be upgraded to the BS-VI norms, will be the same 645cc liquid-cooled motor churning out 71 PS of power and 62.3 Nm of torque. The V-Strom in its BS-IV form was already a pleasant bike to ride, as we covered in our review, and this too we expect will continue with the new bike.

Everything else, including equipment, is expected to remain the same as the outgoing model. Same semi-digital instrument cluster, single standing headlamp unit (which would be nice if it was an LED unit), switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS.

Now, all we can do is wait for the adventure tourer to come to the market to see what the changes really are. But either way, upon launch, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502 among others.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT #Technology

