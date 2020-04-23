BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 officially teased ahead of launch

Suzuki is getting ready to launch the BS-VI compliant Gixxer bikes in India and the company has teased it on the website.

Now, there is no official date mentioned, but there is a very prominent ‘coming soon’ tag sprawled across the picture. The company had already launched the BS-VI versions of the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF 155cc bikes at the Auto Expo and the 250s are now on their way.

Both bikes will get the same 249cc single cylinder but upgraded to BS-VI norms. The engine now makes 26.5 PS of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. This means while the power remains the same, the torque figure has dropped marginally.

In terms of aesthetics, the bikes remain identical to their outgoing counterparts. The Gixxer 250 is a naked bike with bulky, aggressive styling, sculpted fuel tank, round LED headlamp and a digital instrument cluster.

The Gixxer SF 250 is the more sport-oriented version. It features most of the same geometries as the Gixxer but gets a fairing, lower clip-on handlebars and is heavier than the Gixxer 250 at 161 kg compared to 156 kg.

As mentioned before, there is no official date mentioned on the site, but we can expect a launch soon after the lockdown period ends. As for pricing, expect a Rs 5,000 jump thanks to the upgrade.