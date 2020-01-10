BS-VI rollout | Global car brands take the lead versus domestic peers

Suzuki, Honda and Hyundai have switched to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms much faster than their Indian counterparts. This, despite less than 12 weeks remaining for India to bring its vehicular emission levels on par with developed countries.

Of the 20-odd vehicles that Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sell in India, only one has been upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norms. In comparison, market leader Maruti Suzuki has converted eight of its 13 models to BS-VI.

The new norms, which are set to kick in on April 1, are much stricter on emissions compared to the current BS-IV norms. Nitrogen oxide level for BS-VI grade diesel and petrol engines will be brought down by 70 percent and 25 percent, respectively. According to the government, vehicular pollution will fall by 80-90 percent by switching to the newer standard.

Tata Motors, India’s fourth largest carmaker, has not yet launched a BS-VI version with any of its seven passenger vehicle models and their derivatives in active production. The Mumbai-based company on January 9 stated that the yet-to-be-launched Altroz hatchback will be one of the first models to be sold with BS-VI engines before progressively switching rest of its models to BS-VI.

M&M, the home-grown sports utility vehicle (SUV) market leader, launched the BS-VI variant of the XUV300, powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The Mumbai-based company has not simultaneously upgraded the model’s diesel version yet and would rather wait for BS-VI grade fuel to be made available first. Other high volumes models such as Bolero and Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, KUV100 and TUV300 are yet to be upgraded.

Ever since its launch in April last year, Maruti has clocked sales of over 450,000 units of BS-VI models. These models have come at a Rs 8,000-11,000 premium compared to soon-to-be-outdated BS-IV norms.

Senior Maruti officials pointed out that consumers have been demanding BS-VI versions of those models that were available. Alto, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Wagon R, XL-6 and S-Presso of Maruti are sold with BS-VI engines only. Other models such as Brezza, Ciaz and Ignis will be upgraded soon.

In an earlier interaction to Moneycontrol, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti, said, “Consumers have a positive BS-VI image. Consumers perceive BS-VI vehicles to have better engines, a better exhaust and superior technology. The younger consumer is aware of the problem posed by auto emissions and is concerned about the environment.”

India’s second largest carmaker Hyundai introduced of its new models – Grand i10 Nios and Elantra – with BS-VI engines. The compact sedan Aura, which the Delhi-based company showcased recently, will be launched with BS-VI engines on January 21.

Honda too has launched the City, Civic and CR-V with BS-VI engines, while Toyota has launched a complaint Innova Crysta.

Luxury heavyweights Mercedes, BMW and Audi have also launched BS-VI models.