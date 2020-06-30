BS-VI Renault Triber fuel consumption figures revealed

Launch back in 2019, the Renualt Triber got a BS-IV engine and was upgraded to the current emission norms only earlier this year. Now, the fuel economy figures for the BS-VI Triber have also been unveiled.

The Renault triber is available with a 1-litre engine that produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It does get two transmission options however and both offer slightly different consumption numbers.

Most cars that have been upgraded to the BS-VI norms have suffered minor reductions in the mileage and the Triber is no different. The 5-speed manual variant of the Triber gets an ARAI certified range of 19 km/l while the AMT has been certified with 18.29 km/l. The AMT is a new offering in the Triber but the manual variant sees a slight drop of 1 km/l.

These figures, are roughly on par with its rivals too like the Ford Figo, Grand i10 Nios and the Datsun Go+.

The Renault Triber is fairly good looking car with a sculpted front fascia, roof rails and blacked out body panels. It also gets a fair amount of kit along with seating for up to 7 people.

The BS-VI Renault Triber gets a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh for the base variant while the top-spec trim retails at Rs 7.22 lakh.

(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)