you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Mahindra XUV500 launched; a look at price, features

The BS-VI SUV does not get any cosmetic upgrades, so it still features the same muscular styling as before. Features too are carried forward from the outgoing BS-IV version.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BS-VI compliant Mahindra XUV500 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.20 lakh with the entry-level W3 variant along with the automatic transmission option being pulled away.

The top-spec trim of the XUV500 gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors seatbelt reminders, etc. from the base version along with six airbags, ESP, hill-start  assist, sunroof, keyless entry and go, automatic air conditioning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among many other features.

Mechanically, the XUV500 is powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel as on the outgoing model but is upgraded to BS-VI. In its current form, the motor churns out 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The automatic transmission is expected to be released again later on.

In terms of rivals, the Mahindra XUV500 rivals the likes of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. The SUV gets a starting price of Rs 13.20 lakh for the new entry level W5 variant and tops out at Rs 17.7 lakh for the W11(O) variant.

*All prices ex-showroom, Delhi

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 06:06 pm

