Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched in India

The KUV100 NXT is Mahindra’s smallest SUV and is available in four trim levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra just launched the KUV100 NXT in its BS-VI form in India at a starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh.

The KUV100 NXT is Mahindra’s smallest SUV and is available in four trim levels. Of these, the base K2+ trim level is the only variant that does not receive a different seating configuration. All others get an option between a 5-seat and a 6-seat configuration.

Aesthetically, nothing in the KUV100 changes. It still commands the same presence it did before its upgrade. It has a tall-boy design and a ground clearance that makes it useful in mild offroad areas.

Close

The engine has been upgraded to BS-VI norms, but it is the same 1.2-litre Falcon G80 petrol engine as in the BS-IV variant. This produces 81.8 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque, the same as the outgoing KUV. The transmission comes via 5-speed manual gearbox and no automatic option.

related news

The KUV100 is a feature-rich SUV. The top-spec variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation capabilities, keyless entry, driver’s seat height adjustment, along with dual airbags and ABS with EBD for safety.

The KUV100 NXT currently goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.1 lakh. The KUV100 is also available in an all-electric version priced at Rs 8.25 lakh.

*All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra KUV100 NXT #Technology

