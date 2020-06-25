App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Honda Grazia 2020 launched in India - here are its specifications and price

The Honda Grazia, in its BS-IV form was available in two variants – Standard and Deluxe. This will carry forward with the new bike as well but the price for the Deluxe variant hasn’t been announced yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda has just rolled out the BS-VI compliant Grazia scooter in India priced at Rs 73,336 ex-showroom. Alongside an updated engine, the Grazia gets styling updates as well.



As for visual updates, the Grazia gets a refreshed front face with a sleeker LED headlamp unit. The DRL looks a little more like that on the Dio and the cowl is a little sharper that before. The entire stance of the Grazia has been tweaked. The scooter now looks sleeker and sharper and tail section too has been given a refresher with new tail lamps and a split grab rail.

The powertrain remains the same as the one on the Honda Activa. The two scooters shared mechanicals back in BS-IV form as well and this continues now. IT gets the same engine in BS-VI form and power and torque figures remain the same at 8.52 PS and 10.54 Nm. The new engine however, gets the idle start-stop system that silently switches the scooter on and off automatically when coming to a halt and taking off respectively.

Other updates a new twin-pod instrument digital instrument cluster which also now shows distance to empty alongside the usual speed and rev counter. It also shows real-time and average fuel efficiency so that you can make sure your keeping your ride as fuel economic as possible.

The Honda Grazia get four colour options and a six year warranty that includes three years standard and three years optional extended warranties. Deliveries for the new bike have been confirmed to start from next week.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda Grazia #Technology

