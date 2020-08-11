BS-VI Ford Endeavour prices hiked by Rs 44,000-Rs 1.20 lakh

Ford has hiked prices for the Endeavour SUV. The new BSVI SUV was supposed to receive its price hike in April, but the lockdown saw an extension in the introductory price.

The base Titanium 4x2 trim gets a price hike of Rs 44,000 while the two higher spec’ed trims, the Titanium + 4x2 and the Titanium + 4x4 get a Rs 1.20 lakh increase.

The Ford Endeavour was updated to the new BS-VI norms back in February and a few more changes alongside that including LED headlights, new alloys and the company’s new Fordpass connected car tech.

Powering the SUV is a new 2-litre turbo-diesel capable of churning out 170 PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque while transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic and no option for a manual gearbox.

In terms of pricing, the Endeavour now starts at Rs 29.99 lakh going up to Rs 34.45 lakh. When compared to its rivals, the Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4, the Ford only manages to undercut the entry-level Fortuner, but is priced just a tad higher on the top trim. The G4 on the other hand has managed to beat both manufacturers’ prices at Rs 27.70 lakh on the lower end and Rs 30.70 at the top.

Another rival to these SUVs will be MG’s upcoming Gloster SUV. With MG planning to heavily localise manufacturing for the Gloster, it will be interesting to see what kind of pricing strategy the British company comes up with.