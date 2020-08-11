172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|bs-vi-ford-endeavour-prices-hiked-by-rs-44000-rs-1-20-lakh-5682591.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Ford Endeavour prices hiked by Rs 44,000-Rs 1.20 lakh

The Ford Endeavour was updated to the new BS-VI norms back in February and a few more changes alongside that including LED headlights, new alloys and the company’s new Fordpass connected car tech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ford has hiked prices for the Endeavour SUV. The new BSVI SUV was supposed to receive its price hike in April, but the lockdown saw an extension in the introductory price.

The base Titanium 4x2 trim gets a price hike of Rs 44,000 while the two higher spec’ed trims, the Titanium + 4x2 and the Titanium + 4x4 get a Rs 1.20 lakh increase.

Also Read: From Ford Mustang to Lamborghini Aventador | These are 10 fastest road-legal cars available in the Indian market

Close

The Ford Endeavour was updated to the new BS-VI norms back in February and a few more changes alongside that including LED headlights, new alloys and the company’s new Fordpass connected car tech.

related news

Powering the SUV is a new 2-litre turbo-diesel capable of churning out 170 PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque while transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic and no option for a manual gearbox.

In terms of pricing, the Endeavour now starts at Rs 29.99 lakh going up to Rs 34.45 lakh. When compared to its rivals, the Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4, the Ford only manages to undercut the entry-level Fortuner, but is priced just a tad higher on the top trim. The G4 on the other hand has managed to beat both manufacturers’ prices at Rs 27.70 lakh on the lower end and Rs 30.70 at the top.

Another rival to these SUVs will be MG’s upcoming Gloster SUV. With MG planning to heavily localise manufacturing for the Gloster, it will be interesting to see what kind of pricing strategy the British company comes up with.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Ford Endeavour #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.