BS-VI could be a drag on Honda’s expansion plans

The expected cost increase in relation to the adoption of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) technology may have prompted Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) to review its expansion plans.

Despite utilising over 95 percent of the installed production capacity and growing at break neck speed Honda has been reluctant to build any more factories in India.

The Japanese giant, which is the second biggest in India after Hero Motocorp, has a total installed annual capacity of 6.4 million units across four locations – Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

One of the reasons behind its unwillingness is due to the expected disruption in prices with the onset of BS-VI norms. Two-wheeler prices are expected to climb by as much as 20 percent under BS-VI, which will be enforced from April 1, 2020 throughout the country.

This would mean an increase of anywhere between Rs 5,300-Rs 10,000 on the country’s largest selling two-wheeler Honda Activa. BS-VI norms would mandate the use of electronic fuel injection (EFI) systems in two-wheelers to replace carburetors.

India’s two-wheeler market is set to end the year with sales closer to 20 million units if not more, marking a growth of 12-14 percent compared to previous financial year. This growth, however, will most likely taper off if the BS-VI cost pressure is not controlled.

HMSI has targeted to sell 6 million units in domestic and export market this year. Last year the company sold 5 million two-wheelers. The company clocked 5.68 million units during the period April-February, with a growth of 22 percent compared to 4.64 million units sold in the same period last year. Manufacturers such as Honda are trying to find way to reduce the price impact on customers.

Speaking to Moneycontrol Minoru Kato, president and chief executive, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “BS-VI is one of the reasons why we have not been able to take a decision on the new plant. As of today we do not have any clear answer. Not just Honda but our competitors may also struggle to set the price. Then depending on the price increase many customers may hesitate to replace or buy new two-wheelers. From that point of view the total two-wheeler industry may go down after (implementation of) BS-VI. That is one of the risks.”

Typically it takes between 12-18 months to set up a new two-wheeler manufacturing plant. With its strategic geographical spread of manufacturing plants HSMI has covered north, west and southern markets.

When asked if Honda will likely face a demand-supply mismatch in the coming financial year Kato said, “We have 11 production lines and more than 10 products but our point of view is totally different (on BS-VI). We understand the situation and the plans for next phase of expansion is still under preparation.”

At the Auto Expo 2018 HMSI launched two new products. The Activa 5G, is an updated version of the iconic gearless scooter priced at Rs 54,500 while the X-Blade is an all new 160cc bike to be positioned below Rs 79,000 both prices ex-showroom.