BS-VI compliant vehicles to display 'green sticker' from October 1: Road transport ministry

In an order that will come into force from October 1, 2020, the government has mandated all BS-VI-compliant cars to display a one-centimetre-long green sticker that would provide all registration details of the vehicle.

A notification issued recently by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways read: “Vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate.”

The BS-VI emission standards — which have been mandated from April 1, 2020 — lay down strict emission norms. All nations where such vehicles are being manufactured are also planning to have distinct identification marks for emission norm compliant cars.

A road transport ministry official said: “Accordingly, a feature in form of a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide on top of the existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e. — for petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour sticker — will have a green strip of 1 CM on top has been mandated.”

The Centre had earlier mandated all motor vehicles to be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP) from April 1, 2019.

A third number plate was fitted accordingly by manufacturers on the inside of the windshield of all newly manufactured cars. These were colour-coded to inform about the type of fuel used in the vehicle, to tell the polluting ones apart from the green ones.

(With PTI inputs)