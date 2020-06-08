App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 07:15 PM IST

BS-VI compliant vehicles to display 'green sticker' from October 1: Road transport ministry

From October 1, a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide will have to be fitted on top of existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In an order that will come into force from October 1, 2020, the government has mandated all BS-VI-compliant cars to display a one-centimetre-long green sticker that would provide all registration details of the vehicle.

A notification issued recently by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways read: “Vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate.”

The BS-VI emission standards — which have been mandated from April 1, 2020 — lay down strict emission norms. All nations where such vehicles are being manufactured are also planning to have distinct identification marks for emission norm compliant cars.

Close

A road transport ministry official said: “Accordingly, a feature in form of a unique strip of green colour of 1 cm wide on top of the existing third registration sticker for the purpose of BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type i.e. — for petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour sticker — will have a green strip of 1 CM on top has been mandated.”

The Centre had earlier mandated all motor vehicles to be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP) from April 1, 2019.

A third number plate was fitted accordingly by manufacturers on the inside of the windshield of all newly manufactured cars. These were colour-coded to inform about the type of fuel used in the vehicle, to tell the polluting ones apart from the green ones.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #automobile manufacturers #BS-VI compliant #Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

