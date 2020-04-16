BS-VI compliant Limited Edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 launched at a discount

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is, at the moment, the cheapest H-D bike in India and when the special edition was launched, it retailed at Rs 5.47 lakh. Now, the company is offering a heavy discount on the bike.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 special edition model is a celebration of the company’s 10 years in India. It gets a special paint job to distinguish itself from the other Street 750s and only 300 units are available.

This is also Harley-Davidson’s first model in BS-VI form in the Indian market. The engine has been upgraded but, like the company stated earlier, it continues to produce the same 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm.

Coming down to price, Harley-Davidson is offering close to Rs 70,000 discount, bringing the retail price down to Rs 4.75 lakh. Interested buyers could book the bike online for a token amount of Rs 10,000 while other buying formalities will start after the lockdown period ends.

After decades of cruisers and loyal customers, the brand’s hold over the market has started to slump. But with the launch of the Livewire electric bike and the showcasing of the Bronx and the Pan-America, the company seems to want to bring some excitement back to the brand. We are also waiting to see what the sub-500cc models that the company promised us will look like.