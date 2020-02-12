App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched with price hike; gets fuel injection system as upgrade

Cosmetically, the bike remains unchanged from the outgoing BS-IV model. It still gets the aggressive styling as on the older models.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto just launched the BS-VI compliant Pulsar 150 for the starting price of Rs 94,956 (ex-showroom). The bike gets a new fuel injection system replacing the old carburettor.

Cosmetically, the bike remains unchanged from the outgoing BS-IV model. It still gets the aggressive styling as on the older models. Mechanically, the too, apart from the injection system, the bike remains the same. It gets the same 149.5cc single cylinder that produces 14 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. These numbers, too, are almost identical to the BS-IV variant but the revs come in a little higher.

The Pulsar 150 is available in two variants, a twin disc version and a single disc version. Both bikes do get single-channel ABS however as is the norm now. The bike is available in two colours – Black Chrome and Black Red.

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, said, "The introduction of these models continue the transition of our products to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS6 compliant vehicles. You will see this range expand over the next few weeks. With the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS6 standards."

The BS-VI Pulsar 150 Twin Disc is available at a price of Rs 98,835 while the single disc variant is priced at Rs 94,956. These prices are just under Rs 9,000 more than the outgoing BS-IV Pulsar 150s. The bike is available for purchase at all of Bajaj's dealerships across the country.

*All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi


First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:05 pm

#Auto #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Pulsar 150 #Technology

