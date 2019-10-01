BRP unveils 6 electric vehicle concepts: All you need to know

Canadian vehicle manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products, or BRP, recently showcased its 220 model lineup of power sports vehicles. It includes six electric concept vehicles which range from a fully electric scooter to an electric go-kart.

Among the exhibits was the CT1, an all-electric scooter, as well as the CT2, an electric motorcycle. Though the company has not revealed any official information about the powertrains of these vehicles, it can be expected that the two-wheelers will be equipped with telescopic suspension setup, alloy wheels, a complete LED light setup on both ends and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Since these vehicles are still in their concept form, there is no real way of telling if they will make it to production. However, the company recently tied up with American electric bike manufacturer Alta Motors which will share its electric powertrain and technology with BRP.

Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice-President, Design, Innovation, and Creative Services stated, "BRP has been working for some time on how to create e-vehicles to bring new experiences to potential and existing riders. As we’ve said, it was never a question of 'if', but 'when'. We are truly excited about electric and see it as a potential opportunity for our business."