British motorcycle maker Triumph teases Thruxton RS

Soon after launching the latest iteration of the Street Triple RS in the international markets, Triumph Motorcycles teased its next offering, the Thruxton RS. Sitting at the top of the Thruxton lineup, the RS gets all the goodies that the British bikemaker has to offer.

Currently, the Thruxton range has the base model and the higher Thruxton R. The R variant gets a pair of upside-down (USD) forks from Showa, Öhlins rear suspension with piggyback reservoir, Brembo monobloc callipers, master cylinder, and twin floating discs. It also gets a set of Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires on its 17-inch alloys.

The Thruxton RS is expected to sit above the Thruxton R and could get a pair of Ohlins front forks. It is expected to carry forward the Thruxton’s 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 97PS of maximum power and 112Nm of peak torque. However, Triumph could retune the engine to make more power, while offering a full system free-flow exhaust unit and a half fairing as standard.