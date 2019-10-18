App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British motorcycle maker Triumph teases Thruxton RS

Currently, the Thruxton range has the base model and the higher Thruxton R.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after launching the latest iteration of the Street Triple RS in the international markets, Triumph Motorcycles teased its next offering, the Thruxton RS. Sitting at the top of the Thruxton lineup, the RS gets all the goodies that the British bikemaker has to offer.

Currently, the Thruxton range has the base model and the higher Thruxton R. The R variant gets a pair of upside-down (USD) forks from Showa, Öhlins rear suspension with piggyback reservoir, Brembo monobloc callipers, master cylinder, and twin floating discs. It also gets a set of Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires on its 17-inch alloys.

The Thruxton RS is expected to sit above the Thruxton R and could get a pair of Ohlins front forks. It is expected to carry forward the Thruxton’s 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 97PS of maximum power and 112Nm of peak torque. However, Triumph could retune the engine to make more power, while offering a full system free-flow exhaust unit and a half fairing as standard.

Close
Triumph could also give the motorcycle a full LED light setup, its second-generation colour TFT screen, and a few electronic rider aids. The motorcycle is expected to make its international debut on November 5 at the 2019 edition of EICMA in Italy.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Thruxton RS #trends #Triumph

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour