you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch India to cut thousands of jobs amid economic slump, sector slowdown

Bosch India MD Soumitra Bhattacharya confirmed that the layoffs would take place over the next four years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bosch
Bosch

Bosch India will cut thousands of jobs as the country battles a record slowdown in auto sales amid an economic slowdown, Bloomberg reported.

Bosch India MD Soumitra Bhattacharya confirmed to the publication that the auto parts maker would axe 'a couple of thousand jobs over the next four years'.

On the chopping block are close to 10 percent of the company's 3,700 white-collar positions and a slightly higher portion of the 6,300 blue-collar posts, Bhattacharya said. He added that there is a ‘transformation across the industry’.

Close

Notably, carmakers -- Bosch’s customers -- plan to cut close to 80,000 jobs as the industry expects disruption from regulatory changes and electric vehicles, coupled with the liquidity and economic condition.

related news

The parts maker expects that this will continue over the next two-to-three years. For the quarter-ended September 30, 2019, the company registered a 66 percent fall in profit year-on-year (YoY). Its share price too slipped by 22 percent in 2019.

This is in line with the unit’s parent Robert Bosch’s job cut drive.

Bhattacharya added that the auto sector would face cyclical and structural changes due to challenges brought on by evolving technology (i.e. EV) and the emergence of shared mobility requirements (i.e. ride-sharing services).

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 12:51 pm

#Auto #Bosch #company #economic slowdown #India #industry #jobs #Sales Slump #slowdown #workforce

