App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bookings for 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift start ahead of October 3 launch

The Korean automobile manufacturer has done a major overhaul on the car’s exteriors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of its launch on October 3rd, the next-gen Elantra facelift has officially been revealed by Hyundai. The sedan will return in its seventh generation and features major changes.

The Korean automobile manufacturer has done a major overhaul on the car’s exteriors. It gets a single, large grille flanked by new, triangle-shaped LED headlamps. Its number plate housing has also been shifted to the bumper. Hyundai has also given the car a set of restyled alloys.

Hyundai has not officially confirmed the interior specs of the car, but certain safe assumptions can be made. It is expected to be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and a hands-free smart bootlid. It could also get the Venue’s BlueLink connected car technology. Safety features are expected to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill start assist.

Close

Currently, Hyundai is offering the Elantra with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor makes 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque, while its diesel counterpart makes 128 PS and 260 Nm. However, the company has confirmed that it will offer the new Elantra facelift with a 2-litre petrol engine only.

related news

The car will be officially revealed by Hyundai post its launch on October 3. Bookings for the new sedan have already begun for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It should be priced higher than its current price range of Rs 12.82 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Auto #Elantra facelift #Hyundai #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.