Bookings for 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift start ahead of October 3 launch

Ahead of its launch on October 3rd, the next-gen Elantra facelift has officially been revealed by Hyundai. The sedan will return in its seventh generation and features major changes.

The Korean automobile manufacturer has done a major overhaul on the car’s exteriors. It gets a single, large grille flanked by new, triangle-shaped LED headlamps. Its number plate housing has also been shifted to the bumper. Hyundai has also given the car a set of restyled alloys.

Hyundai has not officially confirmed the interior specs of the car, but certain safe assumptions can be made. It is expected to be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and a hands-free smart bootlid. It could also get the Venue’s BlueLink connected car technology. Safety features are expected to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill start assist.

Currently, Hyundai is offering the Elantra with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor makes 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque, while its diesel counterpart makes 128 PS and 260 Nm. However, the company has confirmed that it will offer the new Elantra facelift with a 2-litre petrol engine only.