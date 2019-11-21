BMW upgrades cars to conform to BS-VI emission norms; prices to go up by 6%

The company says that the petrol lineup is already BSVI compliant. The diesel cars on the other hand, will be ready sooner than expected.
With not much time left for the April 2020 deadline for BS-VI emission to kick in, manufacturers are scrambling to upgrade their cars to the latest emission standards. Some manufacturers are even looking at stopping production of some of their small diesel cars.
BMW, however, has announced that they will be offering their entire product portfolio with BS-VI variants.
The company said that the petrol lineup is already BS-VI compliant while the diesel cars will be ready sooner than expected.
"The local production of the BSVI diesel variants of the 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo have already begun at BMW's Chennai plant and the BS-VI variant of the X1 SUV will start shortly," BMW said in a press release.
At the moment, both BS-IV as well as BS-VI variants are available from BMW. The company said that prices for the BS-VI variant will go up by as much as 6 percent starting next year.
The BS-IV variants, on the other hand, are available in limited stock with financial offers being made available, including low rates of interest, flexible loan tenures of up to seven years and BMW Service for up to 10 years.Commenting on the announcement, Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said: " The year 2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BSVI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio."