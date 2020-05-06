App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW to launch 8-series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe on May 8

The 8 Series is BMW’s range topper and comprises of the Gran Coupe and Coupe body styles. Both cars will be available for purchase on the company’s newly launched Contactless Experience retail platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a dampener on most companies' plans to launch products. The new norm seems to be a 'digital launch' for the months ahead. BMW is now looking at announcing prices of its upcoming 8 series on May 8.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe replaces the 6-Series Gran Coupe. It is a four-door car shaped in the coupe style, so customers preferring to be chauffeured will be more inclined towards the 7-Series. The Gran Coupe will be available in the 840i guise. This is powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 340 PS of power.

The other body type on offer will be the 8-series Coupe and this will be available in its fully loaded M8 Competition guise. This is the sportiest version of the Coupe and is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin turbo petrol that dishes out 625 PS of power and 750 Nm of peak torque. It also gets the company all-wheel-drive system as standard with a rear-wheel-drive fitment as optional.

The 8-series Gran Coupe is expected to be priced at Rs 1.4 crore while the 8-series Coupe M8 Competition could get a sticker price of Rs 2.3 crore.

First Published on May 6, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW 8-series #BMW Coupe M8 #BMW Gran Coupe #Technology

