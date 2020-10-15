BMW to enter new luxury segments in India; launches 2 Series Gran Coup, price starts at Rs 39.3 lakh

German auto major BMW is looking to enter new segments of the luxury car market in India as it looks to spur demand and recover from the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to a top company official.

The company on Thursday launched its BMW 2 Series Gran Coup model in India at introductory prices of Rs 39.3 lakh and Rs 41.4 lakh in diesel engine variant.

It will bring the petrol engine version later. The model is locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai.

"… our strategy remains strong, to grow in the market in India we continue to introduce new segments. The BMW 2 series Gran Coupe is a perfect example of entering a new segment to increase the demand, to increase share of the luxury segment in Indian market. Our strategy remains solid and strong about the future of India,” BMW Group India, Australia and New Zealand, President Vikram Pawah told PTI.

Reflecting on the business performance of 2020, he said the first quarter of the year "was a solid quarter, although the pandemic happened towards the end of it."

"The second quarter was a total washout from a sales perspective because most of the country was in lockdown or partially opening up. We did not do any business during that time. But quarter three, now we are seeing some interest, we are seeing customers returning back as the unlock is happening,” Pawah said.

Stating that the company is seeing improved sales on a month-on-month basis, he said, "with the festive season we have got a great plan in place with new product launches and a lot of retail programmes that will bring back the interest of customers.

"So, we are seeing renewed interest in our performance right now, month-on-month we can see that improvement happen,” he added.

Commenting on the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coup, Pawah said it brings BMW’s successful four-door coup concept into the segment for the first time.

It will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all, he added.

The model will be available in two variants — Sport Line priced at Rs 39.3 lakh and M Sport tagged at Rs 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a twin turbo 2-litre diesel which delivers power of 190 hp and can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds, the company said, adding the engine is mated with 8-speed automatic transmission.

The new model is equipped with features such as 3D navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch control display, gesture control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

It also has other features like wireless charging for mobile phones, parking assistant with rear-view camera, reverse assistant that provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

The safety features of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coup include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting, among others.