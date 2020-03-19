BMW silently launches entry-level 330i Sport powered by petrol

BMW has discreetly launched an entry-level 3 series petrol-based powertrain car, the 330i Sport, that will retail for Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The 7th gen 3-series from BMW was launched just last year and while the base variant came with a diesel powertrain, the company has now gone ahead and swapped out that combination for a petrol-powered Sport instead.

The BMW 3-series was launched in 2018 when it came powered by an option between a petrol and a diesel engine. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine is still available on the Luxury Line trim churning out 190 hp but the entry-level trim is a petrol engine.

The 330i Sport’s engine is the same 2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine from the M Sport capable of churning out 255 hp of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,550 and 4,400 rpm. Both engines come paired with an 8-speed torque convertor gearbox.

In line with BMW’s announcement, prices for the entire lineup have gone up.

The 330i Sport is the lowest trim, so while it does get the base features such as cruise control, launch control, automatic headlamps and wipers, 3-zone climate control and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, it is still close to Rs 6 lakh cheaper than the higher variant and loses out on some major comforts.

On the safety front, the 330i Sport gets ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system as well as Isofix child seat mounts.

The BMW 330i Sport can be bought for a price of Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices for the other two trims rising to Rs 47.5 lakh. The 3-series goes up against the likes of the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class among others.