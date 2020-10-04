172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|bmw-series-convertible-unveiled-now-gets-folding-soft-top-roof-5920631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW Series Convertible unveiled, now gets folding soft-top roof

In terms of design, the 4 Series shares its styling with the new second gen M4, in that it gets the same front-end styling along with the large kidney grille up front.

Moneycontrol News

BMW has unveiled the latest 4 Series Convertible just a short while after the launch of the M4 coupe range. This time, however, the 4 Series gets a soft-top.

The previous iteration of the 4 Series Convertible featured a folding hard-top. This has now been swapped out in favour of a soft cloth roof.

In terms of design, the 4 Series shares its styling with the new second gen M4, in that it gets the same front-end styling along with the large kidney grille up front. The roof makes use of panel bow elements and a glass rear window that BMW says offers better thermal and acoustic comfort than standard soft-tops. The roof is electrically powered and takes 18 seconds to open and shut and can be operated at up to speeds of 50 km/h.

The 4 Series Convertible currently gets four engine options. The first is the M440i xDrive for the first time featuring a mild-hybrid 6-cylinder petrol engine offering 374 PS and four-wheel-drive. There are also two 4-cylinder petrol engines that churn out 184 PS and 258 PS. Lastly, a four-cylinder engine is also on offer that produces 190 PS. International markets will also get two straight-six diesel options by November 2021.

Features include 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment touchscreen system, M Sport suspension, 18-inch alloys and sport seats at the front. The M Sport Pro Edition swaps out the rims for 19-inch alloys, a Sprint mode along with an adaptive suspension.

As for India, there are no official announcements about the 4 Series Convertible but the Series Coupe is set for an India launch sometime in 2021.
