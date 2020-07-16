App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW S 1000 XR launched in India priced at Rs 20.9 lakh

The new bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Thursday onwards throughout the BMW Motorrad India dealer network, the company said in a statement.

PTI

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday launched the all-new version of its adventure sport bike, BMW S 1000 XR in India priced at Rs 20.9 lakh.

The new bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Thursday onwards throughout the BMW Motorrad India dealer network, the company said in a statement.

Powered by a new 999 cc four cylinder in-line engine, the BWM S 1000 XR, delivers an output of 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and the motorcycle sprints from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds and can achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr, it said.

The bike also features a new suspension system which has been engineered to enhance riding dynamics as compared to the predecessor, the company said.

"With its newly developed engine and uncompromising ergonomics, it (BMW S 1000 XR) offers awe-inspiring performance, sporty ride and long-distance capabilities," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

The bike brings the real racetrack feel to everyday roads and is "a perfect companion, ready to hit the road for all kind of journeys with sheer motorcycling enjoyment", he added.

It also features the latest generation of BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) as standard providing a particularly dynamic riding experience with a high level of ride comfort.

For the first time in the BMW S 1000 XR, the dynamic brake assistant DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) also supports the rider during braking manoeuvres, the company said.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Business #Technology

