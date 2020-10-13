BMW range available with benefits up to Rs 4 lakh during festive season

With Diwali just around the corner, BMW has also decided to participate in the scramble for more sales. For that, the company is offering discounts and benefits amounting to close to Rs 4 lakh on a lot of its cars.

The discounts are available on most of the BMW cars, namely the 3 Series, 3 Series GT, 5 Series, 6 Series GT, X1, X3, X4 and X5. The newer launches however, including the 7 Series, 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6 and X7 still go for retail pricing.

There are two types of discounts available: a low EMI Corporate offer and a 360-degree plan, both of which offer slightly different benefits.

The low EMI Corporate offer is available on all the cars and comes with an obvious low first year EMI plan which increases from 2021 onwards. Alongside this, certain models also get extended services and some with benefits that range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The 360-degree plan, on the other hand, is not available on the 3 Series GT Shadow Edition. However, on most cars, extended service plans come included and an additional buy back guarantee up to four years. The X1 SUV doesn’t receive the buyback option, but it does get a five-year maintenance service at Rs 20,000 per year.