BMW R18 cruiser to launch in India on September 19 in two variants

Back in April, BMW Motorrad India started accepting bookings for the all new R18 cruiser and the launch date has now been scheduled.

The R18 has been shipping to dealerships across the country and while the booking amount is set at Rs 1 lakh, prices for the both the variants, Standard and First Edition, of the R18 are expected to be somewhere near the Rs 22 lakh mark.

The BMW R18 is a monster of a cruiser with an engine that matches it. The 1,802cc boxer engine is the largest boxer BMW has made yet and churns out 91 PS at 4,750 rpm and 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm. Of course, this is clearly tuned for cruising.

BMW has taken design inspiration from the 1936 BMW R5 and you don’t even need to look too closely to figure that out. Another aspect of the R18 is the exposed drive shaft that connects the engine to the rear wheel.

The R18 doesn’t lose out on tech however, with all the modern riding aids like riding modes, switchable stability control and drag torque control. It also gets a reverse gear that works with the help of an electric motor.

Like we mentioned earlier the R18 is expected to be priced around the Rs 22 lakh mark. Competition for the R18 will come only from the high-end cruiser market like the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and the Indian Chief Dark horse.