App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Mar 08, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW posts record net profit of 8.7 bn euros for 2017

The Munich-based group said deliveries of its electrified vehicles jumped 65.6 percent to 103,080 units, as it plans to put half a million such cars on the road by the end of 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker BMW said today its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros (USD 10.7 billion), driven by strong demand for electrified vehicles and a tax bump from the United States.

The Munich-based group said deliveries of its electrified vehicles jumped 65.6 percent to 103,080 units, as it plans to put half a million such cars on the road by the end of 2019.

The group, which also owns the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, said automobile deliveries were up 4.1 percent to 2.46 million vehicles, while revenues also rose a corresponding 4.8 percent to 98.6 billion euros.

"We can look back on the most successful year in our corporate history and have achieved record levels for revenues and earnings for the eighth year in succession," said Harald Krueger, BMW chairman.

And the group is targeting another record year in 2019 as it eyes a further rise in deliveries in 2018.

"This year we are targeting another new sales record, with deliveries slightly up on the previous year," said Krueger.

The group made no mention of concerns of a trade war after US President Donald Trump's threat to slap punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

But it warned that it "expects the political and economic environment to remain volatile".

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #markets #Technology

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC