you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW posts 13% sales growth to 11,105 units in 2018

The company said models such as BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo contributed strongly to the sales growth during 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
German luxury car maker BMW reported a 13 percent increase in car sales to 11,105 units in 2018, compared with 9,800 units in the previous year.

The BMW brand sold 10,405 units in 2018 as against 9,379 units in 2017, a growth of 11 percent, while Mini posted a growth of 66 percent to 700 units as compared with 421 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The group's motorcycle division BMW Motorrad India sold 2,187 units last year, it added.

"BMW also saw significant contribution of up to 50 percent coming from the locally-produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range with strong contribution from the new BMW X3," it added.

Currently, the company produces X1, X3 and X5 models at its Chennai plant.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Business #India

