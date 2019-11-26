BMW planning to launch its Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback in India

At a time when pollution and climate change is threatening the world, automobile manufacturers are increasingly veering towards production and mass sales of cleaner electric vehicles. The Indian market too is seeing a shift towards electric at a time when air pollution continues to plague most major cities in the country.

While a lot of manufacturers have just started selling or announcing plans for electric vehicles, BMW was the first luxury carmaker to introduce all-electric cars -- the i8 and i3 hatchback -- in India. Now, the company is studying the market and is planning to bring the electric version of its Mini cars to our market.

In an interview to ET Auto, Francois Roca, head of Mini in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, said, "If the market is ready to welcome electric mobility, we will be there. We have a plant in Chennai. This helps us to have a more approachable price tag or a different category of customer."

However, Roca went on caution that the possibility of a launch is linked very closely to the country's ability to develop the necessary charging infrastructure.

As per the report, given the diminishing popularity of diesel vehicles, thanks to expensive emission norm upgrades, BMW is planning a major shift in production of petrol vehicles from 70 percent to 90 percent.