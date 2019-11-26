BMW planning to launch its Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback in India

While a lot of manufacturers have just started selling or announcing plans for electric vehicles, BMW was the first luxury carmaker to introduce all-electric cars -- the i8 and i3 hatchback -- in India
At a time when pollution and climate change is threatening the world, automobile manufacturers are increasingly veering towards production and mass sales of cleaner electric vehicles. The Indian market too is seeing a shift towards electric at a time when air pollution continues to plague most major cities in the country.
While a lot of manufacturers have just started selling or announcing plans for electric vehicles, BMW was the first luxury carmaker to introduce all-electric cars -- the i8 and i3 hatchback -- in India. Now, the company is studying the market and is planning to bring the electric version of its Mini cars to our market.
In an interview to ET Auto, Francois Roca, head of Mini in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, said, "If the market is ready to welcome electric mobility, we will be there. We have a plant in Chennai. This helps us to have a more approachable price tag or a different category of customer."
However, Roca went on caution that the possibility of a launch is linked very closely to the country's ability to develop the necessary charging infrastructure.
As per the report, given the diminishing popularity of diesel vehicles, thanks to expensive emission norm upgrades, BMW is planning a major shift in production of petrol vehicles from 70 percent to 90 percent.The Mini Cooper SE was unveiled earlier this year and is based on the BMW's i3 hatchback platform. It is designed, however, as a standard Mini Cooper S and as such looks the part. The electric hatchback gets a 32.6 kWh battery pack powering front-wheel-drive electric motor that is capable of churning out 181 hp of power and 270 Nm of torque. Range is claimed to be 233 km, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.2 seconds.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.