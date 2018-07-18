BMW Motorrad working on more ideas for India as it launches G310 R and G310 GS

BMW Motorrad launched two fully made-in-India bikes, the G310 R and G310 GS, on July 18. This is for the first time that BMW has built and produced a product manufactured outside of Germany. The two bikes have already garnered 1,000 bookings in just over a month.

Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad spoke to Moneycontrol about what the auto major plans ahead.

Excerpts:

Q: Would we see step down version of some of the other big bikes that BMW has?

A: For the moment the roadster and adventure bike is quite a good offering in the 310cc segment. We don’t have plans to offer any other additional versions of 310cc. We have some ideas but for the moment we want to focus on what we have.

Q: What are those ideas?

A: Some stay ideas and others develop later on. But the production cycle is quite long. So something we discuss today might take some years to come into reality.

Q: From the time the deal was signed between you and TVS to the launch, it's been five years. Is that usually the time taken to develop products?

A: The time taken to launch these bikes in the international market was quite fast so we had some delays along the way but more or less we followed the time plan. India was the last market to have these bikes. But mainly that was the plan from the beginning.

Q: What was the learning from the project?

A: It was a new process for the BMW group because it was a local product. So we had to adjust our processes and systems to India and that’s why it came later in this market. But we are very happy being here because already the demand is high. We have a very competitive price and we offer good package for our customers. And that’s why we are very optimistic about being in India in the medium and long term.

Q: When a premium and luxury manufacturer enters an affordable price point, the general perception is that there is compromise on quality. How have you managed to keep that at bay?

A: The customer is the most right judge for this. The feedback that we had from our customers is that quality of the bikes is at the same level as the rest of our range. Of course the fact that we offer three years warranty on the two bikes showcases the confidence we have in the quality of the product. The expectations from the customer is the same from the customer of bigger bikes. So we cannot fail that promise.

Q: You said you want to achieve 200,000 sales this year. How much help will you get from these two bikes?

A: The plans we have so far are met with volumes world-wide and with India coming into picture we definitely are at the point where we want to be from the beginning. For sure we are open to new ideas but we are feeling very confident of achieving 200,000 and the 310s play a big role in this volume target.

Q: Would 310cc remain your entry level model in India and outside?

A: There are several ideas not only below but above 310cc as well. But we have no concrete decision as yet, so for the moment 310 is our entry level worldwide.

Q. What do you think about electric mobility for India as far as two-wheelers are concerned?

A. Electric mobility for two-wheelers is at a nascent stage than it is on the car side. We have a full electric scooter but for the moment we don’t have plans to offer it in India but we are open. Electric mobility will come to motorcycles are well but we are following in the car division. It is all about cost, technology and scale.