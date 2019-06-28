BMW Motorrad will not be assembling motorcycles in India

Recently the Interweb was abuzz with news of BMW Motorrad going the CKD way. However, the Bavarian manufacturer has denied the news. BMW India had confirmed that it will not be using its existing Chennai facility, which is used to assemble cars, for assembling motorcycles. The manufacturer is currently content with just importing its motorcycles and pricing them at a premium as compared to the competition. BMW also says that its motorcycle and car business are separate entities and are not to be mixed.