BMW Motorrad teases F 900 XR and S 1000 XR sport-tourers’ India launch in a video

BMW Motorrad is gearing up for a launch real soon and has released a video on its social media channels teasing the all-new F 900 XR and S 1000 XR sport-touring machines.

The bikes first made their debut at the 2019 EICMA event and were developed for the purpose of high speed touring.

The F 900 XR is the smaller of the two bikes. It gets an 895cc parallel-twin engine based on the BMW F 850 GS. It is capable of producing 105 PS of maximum power and 92 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter as standard.

Suspension comes from a 43mm upside-down fork up front as standard and electronic rear suspension with dynamic adjustment as an option. The chassis is a steel bridge frame and rides on alloy rims.

It gets a whole host of electronics too with a full-colour TFT dash, keyless ride, adaptive cornering lights, ride-by-wire throttle with riding modes, traction control, cruise control and lean-sensitive ABS.

The S 1000 XR has been revised too. The asymmetrical headlamp design has given way to a twin-pod LED setup. The bike also has revised riding ergonomics leaning on the side of comfort. This tourer is powered by the 999cc 4-cylinder engine that also does duty on the S1000 RR. It produces 164 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque.

The S 1000 XR gets electronics similar to the F 900 XR but with some additions. The more premium bike will get you electronic suspension on both ends, wheelie control, hill-start assist apart from what’s already available on the 900. The bike also gets a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT dash, is 10 kg lighter than the outgoing S 1000 XR and the gearing is taller to suit touring better.

There is no exact date mentioned, but we expect the bike to go on sale really soon with bookings expected sometime in May. As for pricing, expect between Rs 15-18 lakh for the F 900 XR and between Rs 18-21 lakh for the S 1000 XR.