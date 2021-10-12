MARKET NEWS

BMW Motorrad drives in C 400 GT scooter in India tagged at Rs 9.95 lakh

The all-new scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

October 12, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of the luxury German carmaker, on Tuesday said it has launched premium midsize scooter BMW C 400 GT in India priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

“The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

Whether riding into the city center, traveling to the office, or enjoying a weekend tour– the C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too, he added.

The C 400 GT comes with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with a displacement of 350 cc.

It generates a peak output of 34 hp enabling it to achieve 0-100 kms in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of over 139 km/h.
first published: Oct 12, 2021 04:54 pm

