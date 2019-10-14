BMW Motorrad confirms four new products for EICMA 2019

Ahead of the annual EICMA 2019, BMW Motorrad has announced that it will be showcasing four new models, which could also include its latest flagship. The Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer will unveil these motorcycles officially on November 5, 2019.

The first bike which is expected to make its global debut is the BMW R18 cruiser. It has a neo-retro design with minimalistic bodywork. It is equipped with a 1.8-litre twin-cylinder boxer engine. It deviates from the company’s standard air-cooled motors, as it features an air-cooled and oil-cooled system. Since the motorcycle has not reached the production stage, the company has not revealed its official power figures yet.

BMW Motorrad is also expected to unveil the latest iteration of its S1000XR sports tourer. Considering it is the touring variant in the S1000 lineup, it is expected to be equipped with the latest engine which powers the 2019 S1000RR. If that is the case, it will be powered by a 999cc inline-four-cylinder which makes 206.6 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. BMW Motorrad could retune the engine to offer better touring capabilities, though it is expected to carry forward the electronics package as is.

The company could also unveil the new F 850 RS, which was first spotted under the name Concept 9cento. It is expected to be powered by a retuned version of the 853cc parallel twin-cylinder engine which makes 95.1 PS of maximum power and 92 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch. This engine currently powers the F 850 GS, though the F 850 RS could get a more linear power delivery.

Finally, the company is expected to unveil the latest generation of the S 1000R. This motorcycle will reinforce the company’s position in the litre-class streetfighter segment. The new motorcycle could share its engine with the 2019 S1000RR, along with its electronics package.