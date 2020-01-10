BMW makes F 750 GS more affordable to clear stock before BSVI

BMW Motorrad is offering the F 750 GS at a heavily discounted price in the Indian market. The German automobile manufacturer had launched the adventure offering in the GS lineup as a smaller option to the F 850 GS.

BMW Motorrad Chandigarh is selling the F 750 GS at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 2.96 lakh lesser than its retail price of Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason is the current engine that the bike comes equipped with is BSIV-compliant and it will have to be discontinued once the BSVI emission norms are brought into effect.

The motorcycle is offered as a road-biased version of the other GS motorcycles. It gets lower-spec components as compared to the F 850 GS and has relatively relaxed ergonomics. It is equipped with an 853cc parallel-twin engine that makes 77 PS of maximum power and 83 Nm of peak torque. It gets a conventional pair of forks in the front as well as an adjustable monoshock at the back. It gets a 19-inch alloy in the front and a 17-inch unit at the back.