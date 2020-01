BMW makes F 750 GS more affordable to clear stock before BSVI

BMW Motorrad is offering the F 750 GS at a heavily discounted price in the Indian market. The German automobile manufacturer had launched the adventure offering in the GS lineup as a smaller option to the F 850 GS.

BMW Motorrad Chandigarh is selling the F 750 GS at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 2.96 lakh lesser than its retail price of Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The reason is the current engine that the bike comes equipped with is BSIV-compliant and it will have to be discontinued once the BSVI emission norms are brought into effect.

The motorcycle is offered as a road-biased version of the other GS motorcycles. It gets lower-spec components as compared to the F 850 GS and has relatively relaxed ergonomics. It is equipped with an 853cc parallel-twin engine that makes 77 PS of maximum power and 83 Nm of peak torque. It gets a conventional pair of forks in the front as well as an adjustable monoshock at the back. It gets a 19-inch alloy in the front and a 17-inch unit at the back.

The company is expected to offer the discounted rates until the BSVI emission norms kick in. However, it is yet to make an official announcement of an update to the motorcycle’s engine or if it will discontinue its sales post BSVI. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.