you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW M division to enter motorcycles?

The M division could work on the current-gen S1000RR and the S1000Xr, giving both the motorcycles the “M-treatment.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After creating mind-blowing and record-breaking cars, the M division of BMW Motors might venture into BMW Motorrad. Recently filed trademarks by the Bavarian automobile manufacture secure the names M 1000 RR, M1000 XR and M 1300 GS.

The M division could work on the current-gen S1000RR and the S1000Xr, giving both the motorcycles the “M-treatment.” This could include a set of carbon-fibre wheels, a lighter battery, a sportier seat unit and a custom paint job. The motorcycles could also get adjustable rear ride height and adjustable swingarm pivot, thanks to a new chassis kit. Currently, the 2019 S1000RR is powered by a 1-litre inline-four-cylinder motor. It makes 206.6 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The M 1300 GS is expected to be a completely new motorcycle from the company. Currently, BMW is offering the R 1250 GS as its flagship adventure tourer. It is equipped with a new 1,252cc boxer-twin engine. The M 1300 GS is expected to be equipped with a bigger, more updated version of this engine.

Currently, BMW has not made any official announcements about the launch of these motorcycles. However, it can be expected that the company will reveal its plans in the coming months.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW Motorrad #M Division #Technology #trends

