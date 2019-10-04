BMW M division to enter motorcycles?

After creating mind-blowing and record-breaking cars, the M division of BMW Motors might venture into BMW Motorrad. Recently filed trademarks by the Bavarian automobile manufacture secure the names M 1000 RR, M1000 XR and M 1300 GS.

The M division could work on the current-gen S1000RR and the S1000Xr, giving both the motorcycles the “M-treatment.” This could include a set of carbon-fibre wheels, a lighter battery, a sportier seat unit and a custom paint job. The motorcycles could also get adjustable rear ride height and adjustable swingarm pivot, thanks to a new chassis kit. Currently, the 2019 S1000RR is powered by a 1-litre inline-four-cylinder motor. It makes 206.6 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The M 1300 GS is expected to be a completely new motorcycle from the company. Currently, BMW is offering the R 1250 GS as its flagship adventure tourer. It is equipped with a new 1,252cc boxer-twin engine. The M 1300 GS is expected to be equipped with a bigger, more updated version of this engine.