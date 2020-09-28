BMW M 1000 RR bookings in India to begin this week

With the BMW M constantly working on developing faster and faster vehicles, the company has now brought us the BMW M 1000 RR, the same S 1000 RR, but with a boatload of tech and performance upgrades.

In terms of design, the M is similar to the S 1000 RR, but the M 1000 RR has wings. Two winglets fixed to the front end of the bike help pinning the bike to the road even at break-neck speeds. This increases drag however and to reduce that, the bike gets a taller windscreen.

On the performance side of things, the bike is powered by the same 999cc inline-four engine. BMW has tweaked this obviously to produce 212 PS at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Now, this isn’t all. BMW has gone and made a lot of changes to the gearing as well and used lightweight components in the engine for better performance and lighter weight overall. All of this has allowed the M 1000 RR to be about 0.7 seconds faster around the track than the standard S 1000 RR.

The BMW M 1000 RR is also street legal, which means you can rip up the streets although we suggest sticking to the speed limit. What’s even better is that the M 1000 RR will be coming to India. In fact, BMW has already announced that bookings for the superbike are to begin this week. As for pricing, we can expect the M 1000 RR to be nearer to the Rs 38-40 lakh mark. The standard S 1000 RR is priced in India at Rs 18.5 lakh.