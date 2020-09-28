172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|bmw-m-1000-rr-bookings-in-india-to-begin-this-week-5894981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW M 1000 RR bookings in India to begin this week

On the performance side of things, the bike is powered by the same 999cc inline-four engine. BMW has tweaked this obviously to produce 212 PS at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Moneycontrol News

With the BMW M constantly working on developing faster and faster vehicles, the company has now brought us the BMW M 1000 RR, the same S 1000 RR, but with a boatload of tech and performance upgrades.

In terms of design, the M is similar to the S 1000 RR, but the M 1000 RR has wings. Two winglets fixed to the front end of the bike help pinning the bike to the road even at break-neck speeds. This increases drag however and to reduce that, the bike gets a taller windscreen.

On the performance side of things, the bike is powered by the same 999cc inline-four engine. BMW has tweaked this obviously to produce 212 PS at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Close

Now, this isn’t all. BMW has gone and made a lot of changes to the gearing as well and used lightweight components in the engine for better performance and lighter weight overall. All of this has allowed the M 1000 RR to be about 0.7 seconds faster around the track than the standard S 1000 RR.

The BMW M 1000 RR is also street legal, which means you can rip up the streets although we suggest sticking to the speed limit. What’s even better is that the M 1000 RR will be coming to India. In fact, BMW has already announced that bookings for the superbike are to begin this week. As for pricing, we can expect the M 1000 RR to be nearer to the Rs 38-40 lakh mark. The standard S 1000 RR is priced in India at Rs 18.5 lakh.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Auto #BMW M 1000 RR #BMW Motorrad #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.