BMW launches X4 Silver Shadow Edition; price starts at Rs 71.9 lakh

Apr 18, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the new exclusive edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday launched the 'Silver Shadow Edition' of its X4 model with price starting at Rs 71.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol engine variant has a 2-litre engine with a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

It is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, the company said in a statement.

Whereas, the diesel engine option has a 3-litre engine with 265 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

It is priced at Rs 73.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), it added.

These can be booked online through its website Monday onwards, the company said.

