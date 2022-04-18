English
    BMW launches X4 Silver Shadow Edition; price starts at Rs 71.9 lakh

    Locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai, the new exclusive edition comes in both petrol and diesel engine options.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday launched the 'Silver Shadow Edition' of its X4 model with price starting at Rs 71.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The petrol engine variant has a 2-litre engine with a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

    It is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, the company said in a statement.

    Whereas, the diesel engine option has a 3-litre engine with 265 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

    It is priced at Rs 73.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), it added.

    These can be booked online through its website Monday onwards, the company said.



