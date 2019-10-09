BMW launches smart video after sales service app

BMW India recently launched the BMW Smart Video app-based solution to provide quick relief to its customers. The service will help customers give real-time approval and confirmation for the service and repairs of their cars from the comfort of their homes.
This service will also allow technicians at BMW’s service centre to make a video of the ongoing services and/or repairs and share the consequent quotation online. Customers can approve the service online without having to personally inspect or verify.
The German carmaker already received positive feedback from most of its customers. The service has been launched in 50 countries so far, including Australia, USA, and UK.
Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "BMW is an immensely successful brand not only because of its best-in-class products but also because of its unparalleled aftersales service standards. Trust and transparency are the core BMW values that naturally extend in all our customer interactions. Leveraging new-age digital solutions, we are building numerous services and solutions that will further enhance interaction between our customers and their beloved machines. BMW Smart Video is a fine example of how an innovative solution helps our customers easily understand the technical aspects of their vehicles and their servicing. Thus, creating a joyful ownership experience.