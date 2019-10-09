BMW launches smart video after sales service app

BMW India recently launched the BMW Smart Video app-based solution to provide quick relief to its customers. The service will help customers give real-time approval and confirmation for the service and repairs of their cars from the comfort of their homes.

This service will also allow technicians at BMW’s service centre to make a video of the ongoing services and/or repairs and share the consequent quotation online. Customers can approve the service online without having to personally inspect or verify.

The German carmaker already received positive feedback from most of its customers. The service has been launched in 50 countries so far, including Australia, USA, and UK.