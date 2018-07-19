BMW launches bikes G310 R at Rs 2.99 lakh, G310 GS at Rs 3.49 lakh

German motorcycle heavyweight BMW Motorrad has launched the much- awaited G310 R and G310 GS in India priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The two bikes are pitted against models such as Kawasaki Ninja, Honda CBR, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Mahindra Mojo, TVS Apache, KTM Duke and RC range and Bajaj Dominar.

BMW's launch comes months before Bajaj Auto prepares to launch the KTM Adventure 390 in India, which has been under development for the past many months.

These are the first models that BMW has developed along with partner TVS Motor Company. The bikes, which are manufactured locally at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, are already being exported to developed markets of Europe and the US.

While BMW started to officially accept bookings from June 8, deliveries have already begun on first come first serve basis. The bikes will be available through a limited presence of BMW Motorrad dealerships spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kochi. The company is offering three years unlimited mileage warranty on the bikes.

Specifics

Both the bikes will use the same engine, a 313 cc, single-cylinder engine that's tuned to make a maximum power of 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The claimed top speed of the bikes is 143 km/hr and does 0-50 km/hr in 2.5 seconds. There is an 11-litre fuel tank including a reserve of 1 litre.

The gearbox is mated to 6-speed and dual-channel ABS come as standard. The G 310 GS gets a slightly larger 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch wheel in the rear while the G 310 R gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

Because of the difference in wheel sizes, the G310 GS looks bigger and taller than the G310 R. The G310 GS is heavier at 170 kgs while the G310 R weighs 159 kgs.

The two products launched today are a result of a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company signed in 2013. The first of these products were to hit the market in late 2016 or early 2017. However, due to some product-related delays, the launches were held back.

Chennai-based TVS launched its version of the new product christened Apache 310 RR late last year using the common vehicle platform. TVS priced the Apache at Rs 2.05 lakh, though it subsequently raised the price to Rs 2.23 lakh.