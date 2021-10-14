MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

BMW launches 3 Series Gran Limousine 'Iconic Edition' in India

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available with immediate effect across BMW dealerships in the country in both petrol and diesel variants, it said in a statement.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 'Iconic Edition' in India with price starting at Rs 53.5 lakh.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available with immediate effect across BMW dealerships in the country in both petrol and diesel variants, it said in a statement.

The petrol version, powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with a power output of 258 hp and capable of accelerating from 0 -100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds, is priced at Rs 53.5 lakh.

On the other hand, the diesel variant has a 2-litre four-cylinder engine producing power of 190 hp and can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.6 seconds. It is tagged at Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the company will celebrate this festive season with the launch of three limited editions across its product range.

Close

Related stories

"The limited units of this 'Iconic Edition' Gran Limousine are tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment," he added.

Pawah said new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition delivers "sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as their families".

The car comes with safety features, including six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others, the company said.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #BMW #BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine #Business #India #Technology
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.