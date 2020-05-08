App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW launches 2020 M8 sportscar in India at Rs 2.15 crore

The M8 is now BMW’s flagship sportscar and gets two doors in addition to all the luxury that BMW offers inside two doors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Alongside the 8-Series Gran Coupe, BMW has launched the M8 sportscar in India at Rs 2.15 crore.

The M8 is now BMW’s flagship sports car and gets two doors in addition to all the luxury that BMW offers inside two doors.

The M8 is obviously different from the Gran Coupe. It is a proper 2-door 2+2 coupe but it also gets other differentiators. The car is wider, has larger air intakes, new trim around the slimmer grille, more aerodynamic splitter and diffuser and quad-exhaust setup.

Close

The M8 is powered by the same 4.4-litre V8 as the M5. This engine puts out 600 PS of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The transmission comes via an 8-speed automatic specific to the M series of cars. The M8 can sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.3 seconds achieving a top speed of 250 km/h.

related news

On the inside, the M8 gets features that are specific to the M-series, too. The trim, upholstery materials, seats and even steering wheel can all be found on only M-specific cars from BMW. The car also gets its own set of driving modes including customising options for the driver to set personal parameters for the suspension, brakes, steering and assistance systems.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “With the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps – and that’s what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one’s imagination.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW M8 #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India | Evacuation plan begins to bring back Indians stranded abroad

Repatriation flights to India | Evacuation plan begins to bring back Indians stranded abroad

SC agrees to hear plea seeking interest waiver on loans during 3-month moratorium

SC agrees to hear plea seeking interest waiver on loans during 3-month moratorium

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.