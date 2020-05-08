BMW launches 2020 M8 sportscar in India at Rs 2.15 crore

Alongside the 8-Series Gran Coupe, BMW has launched the M8 sportscar in India at Rs 2.15 crore.

The M8 is now BMW’s flagship sports car and gets two doors in addition to all the luxury that BMW offers inside two doors.

The M8 is obviously different from the Gran Coupe. It is a proper 2-door 2+2 coupe but it also gets other differentiators. The car is wider, has larger air intakes, new trim around the slimmer grille, more aerodynamic splitter and diffuser and quad-exhaust setup.

The M8 is powered by the same 4.4-litre V8 as the M5. This engine puts out 600 PS of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. The transmission comes via an 8-speed automatic specific to the M series of cars. The M8 can sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.3 seconds achieving a top speed of 250 km/h.

On the inside, the M8 gets features that are specific to the M-series, too. The trim, upholstery materials, seats and even steering wheel can all be found on only M-specific cars from BMW. The car also gets its own set of driving modes including customising options for the driver to set personal parameters for the suspension, brakes, steering and assistance systems.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “With the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps – and that’s what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one’s imagination.”