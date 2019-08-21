BMW launches new 3 series sedan priced Rs 41.4 lakh onwards

German luxury carmaker BMW on August 21 launched the new version of its 3 series sedan priced between Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new offering is longer and wider than the previous versions, but weighs 55 kgs lighter.

BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said the 3 series has been the "heart and soul of BMW" and for over four decades it has been the flag bearer of "sheer driving pleasure".

In its new avatar, the 3 series has been built to create "impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road", he added.

"It has a very strategic role in our global markets and in India too as every third car we sell in India is a 3 Series," Singh said.

The new 3 series will be available in two diesel variants powered by a two-litre engine and one petrol variant, also with a two-litre engine, along with eight speed automatic transmission.

While the two diesel options are available at Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 46.9 lakh, the petrol version is tagged at Rs 47.9 lakh.

It has features like wireless mobile charging, Apple CarPlay infotainment with 12.3 inch touch screen.

Besides safety features such as six airbags, the 7th generation 3 series is locally manufactured at the company's Chennai plant.