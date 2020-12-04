BMW Gran Coupe 2 Series price in India: Black Shadow Edition launched at Rs 42.3 lakh, only 24 units for sale

BMW Gran Coupe 2 Series price in India: The limited-edition Black Shadow will get mostly aesthetic updates including M Performance parts.

BMW Gran Coupe 2 Series limited-edition Black Shadow price in India has been set at Rs 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This car, however, will be super exclusive with only 24 units and will go on sale from December 7.

For the most part, the Black Shadow edition will get mostly aesthetic updates including M Performance parts. The kit, on its own, is valued at Rs 2.5 lakh; however, for buyers of the limited-edition car, the premium will be just Rs 90,000 over the top-spec 220d M Sport variant.

To start off, the Black Shadow gets a blacked-out mesh kidney grille, blacked-out wing mirror caps, dark chrome for the exhaust pipe headers and boot lip spoiler. It also gets 18-inch forged alloys and floating hubcaps. Two options will be available when it comes to the paint scheme – Alpine White and Black Sapphire.

Powertrain, as we mentioned before, remains the same 2-litre diesel available in the 220d. This produces 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

On the interior front, things remain virtually identical with a two-tone upholstery, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other equipment, too, comes out of the standard 2 Series such as rear-view camera, reverse assistant, six airbags, ABS, traction control, dynamic stability control, and cornering brake control.

After the limited-run Black Shadow edition ends, the kit will be available as an optional package on the 2 Series Gran Coupe 220d M Sport, but at a full price of Rs 2.5 lakh. Currently, the car does not have any direct competition but the Mercedes A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3 is on the way.