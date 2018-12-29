BMW G 310 to Jawa 42, top 10 motorcycles launched in 2018: Which one's the best?

Triumph Tiger 800 | Probably one of the most popular ADVs in India is the Triumph Tiger 800 and as claimed by Triumph, over 200 changes have been made to the bike. The Tiger is available in four variants, two of which are road biased while the other two are more road focused. All bikes feature the same 800cc inline triple that produces 95 PS and 79 Nm. (Image source: Triumph)