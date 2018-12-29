BMW G 310 to Jawa 42, top 10 motorcycles launched in 2018: Which one's the best?

These are the top-10 bikes that were launched in the past year. Which is your favourite? Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/10 Jawa Motorcycles | Jawa had a massive fan following and now, Mahindra has resurrected the brand with the Jawa and the Jawa 42. Both motorcycles get nostalgic styling with its twin exhaust setup and an engine that features faux cooling fins. The 297cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder produces 27 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque and produces an exhaust note that tries to mimic the old Jawas. (Image source: Stanford Masters) 2/10 Royal Enfield 650 twins | Royal Enfield officially launched its first 650cc parallel-twin engine with the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. With an engine that churns out 47 PS and 52 Nm, the Interceptor won this year's Indian Motorcycle of the Year Award. (Image source: Royal Enfield) 3/10 TVS Apache RR 310 | The TVS Apache RR 310 may have launched in December, last year, but it is worth talking about. Developed out of the Akula concept, TVS Motors has culminated all of their 35 years of racing experience into this bike. Extensively wind tunnel-tested, the Apache RR 310 features a reverse-inclined 312cc single-cylinder that was co-developed with BMW. The engine makes 34 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of torque. (Image source: TVS) 4/10 Kawasaki Ninja 400 | The Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in April this year and gets a good few tweaks compared to the 300. Sure it still sells alongside the 300, but it is much more sportier and a whole level higher in terms of performance. The 399cc parallel twin makes 49 PS of power while belting out 38 Nm of torque. (Image source: Kawasaki) 5/10 Suzuki V-Strom 650 | Launched in October, the Suzuki V-Strom came in to take on the Kawasaki Versys 650. It is Suzuki's third bike to be assembled in India after the Hayabusa and the GSX-750. The bike is powered by a 645cc V-twin that churns out 71 PS and 62 Nm of torque. The bike is available in two variants, a standard and an off-road biased XT variant. (Image source: Suzuki) 6/10 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS | Launched in July, the BMW G 310 R is a naked bike, the G 310 GS is an ADV with long travel suspension and dual purpose tires. Both bikes feature the same 312cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder that was developed along with TVS Motors. Churning out 34 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of torque, these bikes are BMW's smallest bikes. (Image source: Swaraj Baggonkar) 7/10 KTM 125 Duke | The baby Duke was available internationally for a long time and has only come to India in November. Selling at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom), it may be the costliest bike in its segment but produces enough power to compete with the likes of the 150cc range. The KTM 125 Duke comes with a 124.7cc single cylinder producing 14.5 PS and 12 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. (Image source: KTM) 8/10 Triumph Tiger 800 | Probably one of the most popular ADVs in India is the Triumph Tiger 800 and as claimed by Triumph, over 200 changes have been made to the bike. The Tiger is available in four variants, two of which are road biased while the other two are more road focused. All bikes feature the same 800cc inline triple that produces 95 PS and 79 Nm. (Image source: Triumph) 9/10 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 | The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 was launched in January and is obviously an upgrade of the R15 V2, but taking design inspiration from its bigger siblings, the R6 and R1,it is essentially an all new bike. The bike features an all-new 155cc single-cylinder that produces 19 PS and 15 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. (Image source: Yamaha) 10/10 Ducati Scrambler 1100 | The Ducati Scrambler 1100 was launched in August is available in three variants, the standard Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 1100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport. All three bikes get a 1,079cc L-Twin that produces 85 PS of power and 88 Nm of torque. It even gets a host of riding aides to help like 4-level traction control and cornering ABS. (Image source: Ducati) First Published on Dec 29, 2018 01:39 pm