BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS spied testing in India

BMW Motorrad has begun testing the BS-VI versions of their entry-level bikes, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India. Along with the updated engine, the bikes also get a few other updates.

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc and the emissions norms changing in April, the G 310 series from BMW hasn’t been on sale and there are also reports that the launch of the new bikes will be delayed by a few weeks.

YouTuber Abhinav Bhatt spotted the bikes and managed to record a short video. From this, it looks like the G 310 R naked bike gets the lion’s share of the upgrades. The front gets a larger, refreshed all-LED headlamp which then translates into a redesigned tank extensions and radiator shrouds. The rest of the bike, however, has been carried over from the old version.

The G 310 GS, on the other hand, gets an updated all-LED headlamp that looks similar to the naked bike’s unit. The fairing has also been tweaked mildly to look sportier. Both bikes are also now expected to get full-colour TFT dashes as well as ride-by-wire tech.

The main update, however, is the BS-VI engine. This will be the same 313cc engine used on the BS-IV variant, but just like the TVS Apache RR 310, the performance numbers might not change. Currently, the motor produces 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 on both the G 310 R and the G 310 GS.

There is no announcement for when the launch will take place, but it should be some time soon. In terms of pricing, the current prices for the G 310 R and the G 310 GS stand at Rs 2.99 lakh and 3.49 lakh respectively. Given that their closest rivals in India, the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 390 Adventure are more powerful and about Rs 50,000 cheaper, it would be nice to see the stickers remain the same if not cut down, even with the updates.

Check out the video here: