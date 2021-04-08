English
BMW drives in new 6 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 67.9 lakh

"The new BMW 6 Series recrafts luxury and adds a truly unique dimension to the executive class segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said during the launch event.

PTI
April 08, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of 6 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 67.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol powered 630i M Sport is priced at Rs 67.9 lakh while the two diesel trims -- 630d M Sport and BM 620d Luxury Line -- are tagged at Rs 68.9 lakh and Rs 77.9 lakh respectively.

The model has the practicality of a crossover, the dynamics of a sports car, the silhouette of a fastback and the luxury of a sedan, he added.

"The personality of the BMW 6 Series distinguishes it clearly from the crowd and is the reason for its long-lasting success. It is the vehicle of choice for modern leaders who expect the best luxury and comfort when they are at the rear," Pawah noted.

The company will roll out the model from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The 2-litre petrol engine of the 630i generates a maximum output of 258 hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

The 2-litre diesel engine of the 620d develops a maximum output of 190 hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.9 seconds.

Similarly, the 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of 630d produces maximum output of 265hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.1 seconds, making it the quickest car in its segment, the automaker said.

The  6 Series sedan comes with eight speed automatic transmission and various luxury features like air suspension and rear seat entertainment module.
TAGS: #Auto #BMW #Business #Technology
first published: Apr 8, 2021 02:18 pm

