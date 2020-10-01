172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|bmw-drives-in-mini-convertible-sidewalk-edition-in-india-5910211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW drives in Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

"The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

PTI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition version of Mini Convertible in India priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

The model can be booked via Mini online store, it added.

The car can sprint to 100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr, BMW said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Business #Technology

