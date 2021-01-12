BMW drives in 2 Series Gran Coupe with petrol powertrain priced at Rs 40.9 lakh

BMW

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it has launched the petrol trim of 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at an introductory price of Rs 40.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced with its M Sport package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based manufacturing plant, the automaker said in a statement.

BMW already sells two diesel variants of the model in the country.

"The company continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans, he added.

The model comes with two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces an output of 190 hp helping it accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.1 seconds.

The BMW 220i also features an eight speed automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel.