MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

BMW drives in 2 Series Gran Coupe with petrol powertrain priced at Rs 40.9 lakh

Introduced with its M Sport package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based manufacturing plant, the automaker said in a statement.

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
BMW

BMW

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it has launched the petrol trim of 2 Series Gran Coupe in India at an introductory price of Rs 40.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introduced with its M Sport package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based manufacturing plant, the automaker said in a statement.

BMW already sells two diesel variants of the model in the country.

"The company continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans, he added.

Close

The model comes with two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces an output of 190 hp helping it accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.1 seconds.

The BMW 220i also features an eight speed automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #BMW #Business #Technology #Vikram Pawah
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.