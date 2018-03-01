App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Feb 26, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW begins local production of 6 Series Gran Turismo

The petrol variant of the BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line was unveiled at the recent Auto Expo.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German auto major BMW, which is the second largest luxuty car maker in the country, today rolled out the first 6 Series Gran Turismo from its Chennai facility.

"The Chennai plant is proud to roll out the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. It will create a novel segment and set new benchmarks in the luxury car segment in the country," Chennai plant managing director Jochen Stallkamp said in the release on Monday.

The company plans to launch the diesel variant of the new vehicle later in 2018.

The Chennai plant also locally produces the 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, the X1, the X3 and the X5.

It has already announced that Chennai facility will commence production of the Mini Countryman as well from June.

The company has already strengthened its long-term commitment to this market by increasing the level of localization up to 50 percent.

